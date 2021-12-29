Kidnappers of Plateau monarch demand N500m ransom

Kidnappers of a Plateau State traditional ruler and paramount ruler of Pyem Chiefdom of Gindiri in Mangu Local Government Area, His Royal Highness Charles Mato Dakat who was kidnapped on Sunday morning, have placed a demand ransom of N500million for his release.

A source in the traditional Council (name withheld) told New Telegraph yesterday evening that the abductors spoke to some members of the traditional Council through the phone of the paramount ruler.

“Yes, we were able to communicate with them. It was the paramount ruler who first called and spoke to us. Thereafter, the abductors equally talked to us using the paramount ruler’s telephone.

They told us that the paramount ruler is being treated well and is okay adding that they don’t have the intention of harming him, but all they were demanding is the sum of N500million for his release.

That is all I can tell you for now.” It would be recalled that the traditional ruler was abducted from his Palace in the early hours of Sunday December 26, 2021. Since the abduction, there has not been any statement from the Plateau State government on the issue.

Spokesman of the Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Takwa had confirmed the incident on Sunday and promised that the troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN at Gyambus have been mobilised to the area and are on the trail of the kidnappers.

However, the Gindiri Old Students Association (GOSA) to which the traditional ruler is a member has called on its members to sustain prayers for his release A statement signed and issued by the spokesman of the Association Yakubu Taddy said GOSA received with shock and sadness the kidnap of the paramount.

