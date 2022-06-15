Metro & Crime

Kidnappers of Zamfara phone technicians demand N145m ransom

…say money contribution to unseat Matawalle in 2023

 

The Nigeria Union of Communication (NUC), Zamfara State chapter has pledged to ensure that Governor Bello Matawalle loses his gubernatorial election come 2023, being part of agreement reachedwith the abductors of  their members who requested the paymentof N145millionasransom.

 

Thiswasanextractfromanaudiothatwentviralonsocialmedia which contains a conversation betweentheleaderof thebanditwho led the last Saturday abduction of 30phonetechniciansalongSokoto- Zamfararoadandoneof theNUC leaders simply identified as ‘Vice’.

 

The bandits’ leader, after dragging with the NUC leaders, insisted that N5 million should be paid per abducted person, and further directedthat the union shouldlook  for money either from affected relativesorstategovernmentinorderto have theirmembers releasedhearty and healthy.

 

“I direct you should contact Governor Matawalle over your need to secure immediate release of your members because he has money in abundance, or any organisation or concerned individuals. But if you hesitate to comply with the directive, itisasequalasyousacrificethe livesof yourmembers,” thebandits leader insisted.

 

The bandits’ leader further warned that peace would never reignshouldtheruling APCremain  in power in the state, therefore advising that, the union should pay its contribution towards unseating Governor Matawalle for another that will suit the interest of banditry.

 

In his response, the ‘Vice’, who kicked against contacting Governor Matawalle over the matter, said “Governor Bello Matawalle has no human feeling at all, therefore we would continue with the struggle to ensure your demand is met, everyone in the state knows that Governor Matawalle has no amount of pity on his people.”

 

