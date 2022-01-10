Metro & Crime

Kidnappers on rampage in Imo, abduct ex-Speaker, wife of ex-council boss, others

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

Criminal gangs and suspected kidnappers over the weekend ran amok in Imo State abducting a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Lawman Duruji.

This is also as the wife of a former Chairman of Okigwe Council Area of the state; Hon. Frank Onwumere was also whisked away by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

An Owerri-based businessman popularly known as ‘Ezzybee’ was also abducted on Sunday, on his way to watch a local football match.

Also, three yet-to-be-identified victims were over the weekend, on three separate occasions abducted from Okwelle junction in the Onuimo LGA; Ubomiri junction in Mbaitoli LGA and Amaraku in Mbano LGA of the state.

These multiple cases of abductions took place between Saturday and Sunday in the state.

Our correspondent gathered that Duruji was kidnapped at Orieagu in Ehime Mbano LGA on Saturday while on his way back from a public function.

Contacted, the police spokesman for the state, Michael Abattam, said that the command’s tactical team were on the trail of the suspected kidnappers.

He, however, disclosed that one of the victims, who was kidnapped at Ubomiri, had been rescued.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Absence of EFCC witness stalls N200m trial of ex- Bayelsa governor’s aide, wife

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The absence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) star witness yesterday stalled a N200-million money laundering suit against one Embelakpo Apere and his wife, Beauty, at the Federal High Court, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. Apere was an aide on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to former Governor Seriake Dickson. The EFCC arraigned Apere and Beauty […]
Metro & Crime

One killed, 20 abducted in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel,

At least one person was killed and 20 other travellers travelling in a commercial vehicle were abducted by unknown gunmen along Mungi Sharp Corner Buga Gwari, Gadabuke in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. Among the victims was the former Education Secretary Nasarawa Local Government Area, Mallam Salihu who was was reportedly killed during […]

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
Metro & Crime

Continue to support Emmanuel – Former Minister, Etuk-Udo

Posted on Author Reporter

  The people of Akwa Ibom State have been called upon to continue to support the policies and programmes of the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel, in the build up to the next electioneering period. The call was made in a congratulatory letter to Governor Emmanuel and the people of Akwa Ibom by a former […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica