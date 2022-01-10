Kidnappers on rampage in Imo, abduct ex-Speaker, wife of ex-council boss, others

Criminal gangs and suspected kidnappers over the weekend ran amok in Imo State abducting a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Lawman Duruji.

This is also as the wife of a former Chairman of Okigwe Council Area of the state; Hon. Frank Onwumere was also whisked away by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

An Owerri-based businessman popularly known as ‘Ezzybee’ was also abducted on Sunday, on his way to watch a local football match.

Also, three yet-to-be-identified victims were over the weekend, on three separate occasions abducted from Okwelle junction in the Onuimo LGA; Ubomiri junction in Mbaitoli LGA and Amaraku in Mbano LGA of the state.

These multiple cases of abductions took place between Saturday and Sunday in the state.

Our correspondent gathered that Duruji was kidnapped at Orieagu in Ehime Mbano LGA on Saturday while on his way back from a public function.

Contacted, the police spokesman for the state, Michael Abattam, said that the command’s tactical team were on the trail of the suspected kidnappers.

He, however, disclosed that one of the victims, who was kidnapped at Ubomiri, had been rescued.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...