Kidnappers posing as bus drivers take over Ogun roads

C itizens of Ogun State have urged the state government to do everything possible to check the rate of kidnappings along Ifo, Ijoko, Oju Oore and Sango routes in the state. According to the people, kidnappers and One-Chance- armed robbers are now using commercial buses to abduct and rob people in those areas on a daily basis. It was learnt that no week passes without one or two persons being kidnapped or robbed along the aforementioned axis.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has been implored to beam his searchlight on the routes in order to put an end to the criminal activities of the criminals. According to a trader, simply identified as Bose, it was becoming a nightmare for those taking the routes.

The criminals’ modus operandi is to use mini buses and pretend to be seeking passengers, thereafter, some ‘passengers,’ who are part of the gang members, will board. When they get to an isolated place, the driver will halt, pretending that the bus has a fault. He will get down to ‘fix’ the bus. After which the robbers among the passengers will whip out guns, threatening to kill whoever refuses to cooperate or surrender their valuables.

After robbing the passengers, they’ll take them to a farther distance, and then push them out of the buses. Bose said: “We have some genuine drivers plying those routes, but others are kidnappers and armed robbers. Recently, one of my friends was abducted on September 7, 2021, at about 4: pm, while she was returning to her base in Ijoko. Unfortunately, all the passengers in the bus were held hostage and asked to call their family members to pay ransom. My friend was asked to pay 3 million ransom before she would be released.

The woman sells frozen food to make ends meet, how on earth was she supposed to raise N3 million? It was when her husband couldn’t raise the amount that I was contacted to assist them. I gave them what I could.” Bose stated that another area where police should focus is the Idiroko border post. She said that many people have been killed by armed robbers and smugglers along those corridors. She added: “Since my friend was released, she had stopped coming to Sango to sell, to avoid being kidnapped a second time.

Most of the money paid to the kidnappers was loans her husband collected and money friends contributed.” A mini bus driver, who did not want his name mentioned, said crimes along those routes were affecting peoples’ businesses. He also disclosed that he and some bus drivers know those using their buses for robbery. He added: “We have always advised passengers to come into the motor park to board buses and to stop patronizing buses by the roadside. Buses at the roadsides are not our members, and if anything happened, we cannot take the blame for such incidents. Every day we see passengers leaving the park for roadside commercial buses.

In various parks in Sango to Ifo and other parts of Ado Odo Otta, we tell commuters to board buses at the parks. Everyone should be vigilant and careful about these mini buses, especially around Sango, Ijoko, Ifo, Atan, Owode and Toll-Gate areas.

Most people fall victim due to impatience. They want to get to their destinations on time and we have armed robbers and kidnappers everywhere. Even we, as drivers, pray before leaving home on a daily basis to avoid being kidnapped. Also, there are potholes everywhere, which helps the operations of the kidnappers.” Another driver, who gave his name simply as Tunji, said that the basic truth was everyone should be vigilant and mindful of the vehicles they board to avoid regrets. Tunji said: “The kidnappers usually operate when there are many commuters at bus stops. They usually target and pick those going to a far distance.

In the process of the journey, they’ll attack and rob the passengers. The drivers, who use their buses for criminals, have different ways of operations. Another method these criminals use is to come out at night, when workers have closed for the day and passengers are many at the bus stop. To lure passengers into their trap, they’ll reduce the cost of the transportation fare. Passengers naturally jump on such offers, without knowing that the ‘drivers’ have bad intentions for them. Many people have lost their lives through the mini bus drivers and the one chance operators.

In August, a foreigner and his driver were abducted after a gunfight between the victim’s police escort and unknown attackers. He was attacked at Ibese- Itori road to Sango. This is to tell you how bad that corridor is, and how many people have lost their lives.

Sometimes, the criminals will mount road blocks, pretending to be police, just to rob travellers.” Our correspondent heard that in September, an eight-month old pregnant woman and two other passengers were kidnapped along Ifo-Sango road.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded a ransom of N30 million from the families of the victims. A member of the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RETEAN), who didn’t want his name in print, said it was unfortunate that such incidents were happening without security forces doing anything about it. He said: “On our part, we’ve been trying our best. When it is peak period, beginning from 5: pm, we will go to the roadsides with our men to check drivers who don’t have our stickers on their vehicles, and stop them from picking passengers.

They are the ones that usually kidnapped people or used them for ritual purposes. We also know those who usually come to pick passengers in our park. Whenever we noticed strange faces, we asked such a person to register with us before he could pick passengers. We also asked them to bring guarantors, who will stand for them, in case there is an issue so as to know who to hold responsible. It means that we have been able to curb some crimes in our park.” He further said: “Police should do the needful by protecting the lives of the citizenry. As we are planning on how to stop the criminals, they are also planning new tactics.” Reacting to the series of kidnappings in the state, the Ogun State Commander of Amotekun Corps, Mr. David Ajibola Akinremi, said: “Amotekun has always been collaborating with other security agencies to ensure security of lives and property, especially when issues like kidnapping occur.

I want to assure our people that they have no cause to fear. The governor had given us a mandate, and we are ready to ensure the actualisation of that mandate. That’s to say, we are assuring members of the public protection of lives and property. There’s no security without human beings, and no human beings without security. It’s a symbiotic relationship. The work of security agencies at whatever level cannot be done without the support of the people. That is why we want to build a people-oriented organisation. As we all know, security is everybody’s business and we must all join hands to ensure a safe environment.

Members of the public should cooperate with us.” When our correspondent called the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Abimbola Oyeyemi, to find out what the police was doing about the security lapses along the routes, he promised to get back to our correspondent. But as at the time of filing this report, he was yet to do so.

