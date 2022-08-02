Metro & Crime

Kidnappers release abducted lecturer, toddler in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A lecturer at the Federal College of Education (FCE), Special, Oyo, Oyo State, Mr. Amidu Sarafadeen, and a threeyear- old child, who were abducted last Friday in Oyo town, have regained their freedom.

 

The duo, who are neighbours, were abducted around 12.30 am on Friday, at 2nd Low Cost, Offa Meta, Atiba Local Government Area, along Ogbomoso Road.

A staff of the institution who spoke with journalists yesterday explained that the duo have been released after an undisclosed amount of money was paid as ransom. He said: “They have been released, they were released on Saturday after some money had been paid.

 

The lecturer, Mr. Amidu Sarafadeen, and the 3-year-old toddler are neighbours. Their houses are beside each other. It is the same area, but different houses. They were kidnapped on Friday. “The lecturer teaches at the School of Arts at the Federal College of Education, Special.

The two of them have been released.” Another staff of the institution said that the abductors demanded the sum of N6 million as ransom. “The staff is our academic staff of the Department of Arabic Language, Mr Sharafadeen Amidu. They demanded N6m, but I don’t know how much the family was finally able to raise,” he said.

 

A police officer, who pleaded for anonymity, confirmed the release to New Telegraph. However, efforts to get a response from the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Adewale Osifeso proved abortive.

 

