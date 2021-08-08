Kidnappers: We got N.5 m ransom, still killed pastor

A four- member kidnap gang has confessed to the Rivers State Police Command how they abducted a general overseer of a Pentecostal church, collected the sum of N500, 000 ransom for his release but still killed him.

The suspects were arrested by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command following intelligence gathering.

The kidnappers, who narrated th

e incident when they took policemen to the shallow grave where they buried the clergyman, Pastor Friday Olakada, General Overseer of God is God Ministries, said that they decided to take his life because he recognised one of them.

The remains of the 56 years old victim, who hailed from Agbonchia Community in Eleme Local Government Area, were exhumed by the Rivers State Police Command from Lorre community in Khana Local Government Area where he was buried.

The father of six was kidnapped on 14 May, 2021 when the suspects who pretended to be passengers asked him to pick them on a ‘drop’ with his Sienna car.

According to one of the suspects, Prince Odi, 27 who spoke on behalf of the others, they agreed to kill the victim because he recognized one of them.

