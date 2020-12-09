Metro & Crime

Kidnappers whisk away senior LG official in Aba

Mr. Uzoma Nwolu, a senior official of the Aba South Local Government Area, Abia State was on Wednesday, whisked away by some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.
New Telegraph learnt that Nwolu was abducted at about 7.10pm as he drove into his street in Ogbor-Hill area of Aba without knowing that the kidnappers were trailing him.
Workers of Aba South LGA were said to have been worried over the incident as the news filtered into the secretariat.
According to one of the workers, who preferred anonymity: “Mr. Nwolu had driven into his street, but didn’t realize that the gunmen were trailing him.
“They blocked him about a short distance to his house and took him out of his vehicle, put him into theirs, and still went away with his vehicle.”
The source further disclosed that his vehicle was yet to be recovered.
As at the time of filing this report, it could not be confirmed whether the kidnappers had contacted his family.

