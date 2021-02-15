News

Kidnapping, banditry: NSA meets N’West govs

…says FG committed to security sector reforms

 

As part of measures to address the growing insecurity across the country, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has met with governors of the North West geo-political zone comprising Jigawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

 

The NSA, who led Service Chiefs to the meeting in Kaduna, Monday, conveyed President Muhammadu Buhari’s concern over the security challenges confronted the nation, and his readiness to work with the governors as well as other relevant stakeholders, to reinstate security and order.

 

New Telegraph reports that the conference is a fallout of the February 12 meeting of the General Security Appraisal Committee (GSAC), which proposed consultations with governors of the 36 states of the Federation, as well town hall meetings across the six geo-political zones.

A statement from the Office of  the National Security Adviser (ONSA), last night, also underscored the role of citizens national security scheme.

“The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) has expressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to work with the governors of North West states to strengthen internal security. The NSA disclosed this today at a stakeholder engagement meeting in Kaduna,” the statement said.

 

It noted thus: “General Monguno, who led Service Chiefs and Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies to the meeting, stated that citizens have a critical role to play in the security architecture and restated tr Federal Government’s unflinching commitment to Security Sector Reforms in Nigeria.

 

“The NSA called for the support of traditional and religious leaders in the areas of community engagement and citizens feedback, and appreciated their peace-building efforts.”

 

Meanwhile, religious and traditional leaders, who attended the meeting, called for peace and encouraged the Federal Government to sustain engagement with citizens on security matters.

 

Governors of the North West region highlighted the challenges of insecurity and their readiness to explore all necessary means, working with the Federal Government to prevent and counter criminality.

