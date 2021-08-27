News

Kidnapping, banditry: Tackle insecurity headlong, Gombe gov urges Irabor

Posted on Author Ben Ngwakwe Comment(0)

F or over 14 years ago, insurgency has dominated the news space in the North-East particularly Boko Haram, which has affected the socio-economic, political and means of livelihood of the people of the Zone. In an attempt to reduce the negative trends of security challenges, it behoves on the people to work together to aid security personnel in the fight against all forms of criminality. Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who spoke during a courtesy visit by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, said it was pertinent for the CDS to ensure lasting peace in Gombe State after hosting Inter-nally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

The governor decried the effects of insurgency and consequences on Gombe, especially in putting a strain on its ability to adequately deliver essential services to the people. He said: “Secondly, whenever pressure is put on the insurgents in a bit to move they relocate and come up to settle around Gombe that is why we need to do the correct thing by putting up a proper safeguard so that we don’t allow the negative effects of insurgency to come and infiltrate and get a settlement in Gombe. “Given the current dynamics of insecurity, it behoves on all of us to work together to aid our security personnel in the fight against all forms of criminality.”

He further said his administration would ensure that the de-radicalisation and Rehabilitation Camp in the state run by the Nigerian Army for repentant Boko Haram insurgents are given all the necessary support to operate effectively for the benefit of its clients and the people of the state. On his host’s response to the prayers made, Yahaya described their engagement as positive and fruitful, saying a window of discussion has been opened for the betterment of Nigeria.

