Kidnapping: C/River inaugurates joint security patrol

The Cross River State Government has inaugurated a joint security patrol outfit, tagged “Operation Skolombo” with the mandate to tackle the rising cases of kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery and hard drugs, among others abuse in the state.

Inaugurating the outfit yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, the Permanent Secretary of Security in the Governor’s Office, Dr. Alfred Mboto, said the outfit would boost the morale of security agencies in the fight against criminalities in the state.

Mboto, who said that the state government was passionate about the security of lives and property of residents of the state, stressed the need to form a formidable outfit that would respond timely to cases of insecurity in the state.

The various security agencies co-opted into the joint patrol are the Nigerian Army, Police, Navy and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Permanent Secretary, however, urged the security personnel to be on alert and vigilant in their areas of operational responsibility, adding that the state government expects positive results from them.

Mboto added: “We are here today to inaugurate you as members of the Operation Skolombo Security Outfit. You are all expected to provide security for all residents in the state. As you move into the field today, I wish to assure you that all the complaints you have raised will be addressed and your first allowance will be paid today.

“We will do everything within our disposal to support the outfit so that the aim of this inauguration can be achieved.

I want to implore you not compromise along the line of duty from the gallantry that we have seen here. I am confident that you will restore peace in your operational area.”

Also, the State Security Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Southern Senatorial District, Mr. Ani Esin said the inauguration of the security was part of the ongoing campaign against criminality in the state.

Esin, who noted that the state government had re-appraised the security architecture and modalities in the state with a view to restoring peace and allowing businesses to thrive, pointed out: “From now, Calabar metropolis and its environs will begin to see the security agencies patrolling the nooks and crannies of the state in order to ensure the maintenance of peace and order. We have empowered the security outfit with functions and other benefits to help them do their job well.”

He added: “Governor Ayade places a premium on the security of residents of the state. The security outfit is also inaugurated to consolidate on the gains recorded in the fight against kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery and hard drugs.”

