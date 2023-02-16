News Top Stories

Kidnapping: Court orders 'Evans' to refund €233,000 to abducted pharmacist, Dunu

A Lagos State High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), presided over by Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi, yesterday, directed kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, (aka Evans), to refund a sum to the tune of €233,000 ransom he coercively collected from one of his surviving victims, Chief Donatus Dunu. Ogunjobi also ordered the convictedkidnapperto payN50 million as general damages in favour of the claimant. Recall that the claimant, a pharmacist, was whisked away on February 14, 2017, for ransom and held hostage, before he escaped from captivity.

Dunu, afterhisescape, had alleged that the defendant (Evans) collected the sum of €233,000 as ransom before he escaped from abduction. As a result, Dunu, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maydon Pharmaceutical Company, initiated a suit designated LD/5243GCM/2018, demanding the return of the sum of 223,000 euros he paid as ransom while in the custody of the kidnap kingpin. The pharmacist had also made a demand of N50 million as damages. While the case lasted, Dunu had in his testimony before the court argued that he was abducted on February 14, 2017, for ransom and held hostage, before he escaped from captivity.

Dunu informed the court that ‘Evans’ collected the said sum as ransom before he escaped from abduction. The pharmacist who added that ‘Evans’ asked him to instruct his brothers, Anslem Dunu and Innocent Dunu to pay the ransom, revealed that the sum of €233,000 was paid, but the defendant refused to release him, and he eventually escaped from captivity. Anslem said the kidnappers later demanded £1 million, with an addition that his relation, one Uchenna Okagwu, delivered 233,000 euros to the abductors. But in his defence, ‘Evans’ contended that the strength of the claimant’s case is predicated majorly upon criminal trial against him and others in suit no. 1D/5970C/2017.

 

