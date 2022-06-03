News

Kidnapping: Dambazau urges clean-up of weapons, drug among Fulani youths

A former Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, has call for urgent cleanup of weapons and drug among the Fulani youth as part of practical solutions to the ugly trend of kidnapping in the country. Dambazau made the call in his paper, titled: “Dilemma of the Fulbe pastoralist,” presented at the Pastoralists and Fulbe Security Conference, in Abuja. The conference is with the theme: “Exploring the contemporary challenges facing pastoralism and Fulbe with a view of proffering workable solution in curbing insecurity across the nation.” It was jointly organised by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Northern Consensus Movement (NCM). The former minister stressed the need for urgent practical solutions to kidnapping by the Fulbe youth that leads to daily loss of lives and destruction of properties.

 

