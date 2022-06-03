Kidnapping: Dambazau urges clean-up of weapons, drug among Fulani youths

A former Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, has call for urgent cleanup of weapons and drug among the Fulani youth as part of practical solutions to the ugly trend of kidnapping in the country. Dambazau made the call in his paper, titled: “Dilemma of the Fulbe pastoralist,” presented at the Pastoralists and Fulbe Security Conference, in Abuja. The conference is with the theme: “Exploring the contemporary challenges facing pastoralism and Fulbe with a view of proffering workable solution in curbing insecurity across the nation.” It was jointly organised by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Northern Consensus Movement (NCM). The former minister stressed the need for urgent practical solutions to kidnapping by the Fulbe youth that leads to daily loss of lives and destruction of properties.
Related Articles
Fight election battle to the death, Donald Trump’s son tells father
Mr. Donald Trump (Jnr.), son of the US president, Donald Trump, has asked his father to “fight to death” and “go to total war” to expose alleged election cheating and fraud. The president has alleged irregularities in the race dominated by Joe Biden, his rival. He had earlier demanded that vote counting should stop just […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FAAN begins probe into human remains found on Lagos airport runway
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), said it has launched investigations into unidentified human remains found on Runway 18R/36L of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. Nigerians were stunned by a reported incident of a mangled body of alleged security personnel on the runway on Thursday. Not a few were worried about how the incident […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
I’m unaware of rival ISWAP gov in Borno – Zulum
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has said he was unaware of any rival governor appointed by the Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West Africa (ISWAP) for the state. Declaring that he was fully in charge as the democratically elected governor of the state, Zulum, while briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)