Kidnapping: Dismissed soldier denies being Evans’ accomplice A dismissed soldier, Victor Aduba, yesterday informed Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court that he was never an accomplice to the crime of kidnapping slammed against suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans).

The dismissed soldier, who is also a co-defendant, made the declaration at the resumption of trial while being led in evidence by his counsel, Mr. Emeka Ochai. Recall that ‘Evans’ is standing trial alongside Aduba, for kidnapping a businessman, Sylvanus Ahamonu, and collect ing a sum to the tune of 420,000 dollars as ransom from his family.

Specifically, the duo are facing a four-count charge bordering on kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms. Testifying before the judge, Aduba hinted Justice Taiwo that he was a Secondary School Leaving Certificate, SSCE, holder and lived in Ojo Military Cantonment. In confirming that he was arrested in respect of the alleged kidnap case on June 24, 2017, he denied knowing ‘Evans’ before his arrest.

According to him, “My lord, I have never been involved in any kidnapping. “I saw the defendant Evans), for the first time at a police station. I have never conspired with anyone to kidnap in my entire life.” Aduba told the court that he got acquainted with one Chukwuma Nwosu, at a park in Anambra on his way to Lagos after the military approved of his leave to celebrate Christmas with family in Onitsha

He said: “After Christmas, while waiting to board a car to Lagos, I was in my military camouflage when one Mr. Chukwuma Nwosu met me and offered to give me a lift to Lagos because of the military regalia. “He told me he was also going to Lagos. On our way, we passed through many checkpoints, but we were not stopped because I was in my full regalia.”

