Kidnapping: Edo, Delta Police Commands, military rescue 32 children, 2 adult victims

A joint operation by the Edo/Delta Police Commands and the military has resulted in the rescue of 32 children, two adults kidnapped along the Benin-Agbor Expressway on Friday, the Edo State Police command said on Sunday.

A statement by the Command’s Deputy Police Public Relations officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, said the rescue operation was carried out with the Delta State Police Command, the military and the vigilantes.

The statement read: “The Edo State Police Command through its Uronigbe Divisional Headquarters, in Orhihonwon Local Government Area, Edo State on 13/08/2022 rescued 34 kidnapped victims, 32 of them were mostly children, along the Benin-Agbor Expressway.

“Following credible information received from members of the public that at about 18:06hrs of 12/08/2022 hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers emerged from the bush along the Agbor/ Uronigbe/ Obiaruku Expressway and kidnapped occupants of a bus travelling from Agbor to Warri, with registration number DT513B2 conveying football players of Itugbe Kings Club, Warri, Delta State and whisked them into the bush.

“On receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer immediately mobilised his team of police operatives in collaboration with the military, local vigilantes and tactical team from Delta State Police Command at the state boundary and swung into action.

“The combined team embarked on rigorous bush combing which lasted for several hours resulting in the rescue of 32 of the victims unhurt. While they were been profiled to ensure that all were rescued, it was discovered that five were still missing. Intense bush combing is ongoing to rescue the other five victims unhurt.

“Earlier the hoodlums had attacked the two occupants of one Toyota Corolla car with registration number EDL642DL, travelling from Bayelsa to Agbor, one of the occupants, Ibegu Daguapu ‘M’ was shot in his right shoulder. The victim is receiving treatment at the medical facility.”

