Metro & Crime

Kidnapping: Edo, Delta Police Commands, military rescue 32 children, 2 adults

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN Comment(0)

A joint operation of the Edo/Delta states Police Command and the military has resulted to the rescue of 32 children and two adults kidnapped on the Benin-Agbor Expressway on Friday, the Edo State Police command said yesterday. A statement by the Command’s Deputy Police Public Relations officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, said the rescue operation was carried out with the Delta State Police Command, the military and the vigilances operatives. The statement read, “The Edo State Police Command through its Uronigbe Divisional Headquarters, in Orhihonwon Local Government Area, Edo State on 13/08/2022 rescued 34 kidnapped victims, 32 of them were mostly children, along the Benin-Agbor Expressway. “Following credible informa- peotion received from members of the public that at about 18:06hrs of 12/08/2022, hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers emerged from the bush along the Agbor/ Uronigbe/ Obiaruku Expressway and kidnapped occupants of a bus travelling from Agbor to Warri, with registration number DT513B2 conveying football players of Itugbe Kings Club, Warri Delta State and whisked them into the bush. “On receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer immediately mobilised his team of police operatives in collaboration with the military, local vigilantes and tactical team from Delta State Police Command at the state boundary

and swung into action. “The combined team embarked on rigorous bush combing which lasted for several hours, resulting in the rescue of 32 of the victims unhurt. While they were being profiled to ensure that all were rescued, it was discovered that five were still missing. Intense bush combing is ongoing to rescue the other five victims unhurt.

“Earlier the hoodlums had attacked the two occupants of one Toyota Corolla car with registration number EDL642DL, travelling from Bayelsa to Agbor, one of the occupants, Ibegu Daguapu ‘M’ was shot in his right shoulder. The victim is receiving treatment at the medical facility. The statement added that the State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro assured all good people of Edo State that the command under his watch would not relent on its responsibility of protecting life and property. He thanked the public for always providing the police with prompt and credible information, while urging the citizenry to continue to partner with the police, as all viable and prompt information would be treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Abuja ‘Rich Kids’: Police arrest four, seize 21 racing cars

Posted on Author Reporter

  The police command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it has arrested four suspects and impounded 21 cars over illegal car races and other similar offences, usually involving ‘rich kids’ in Abuja. The police spokeswoman in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja. She stated that […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Ondo Assembly moves to strengthen Amotekun with sophisticated weapons, technology

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Following the spate of insecurity across the country and the recent security breaches in the Ondo State, the state House of Assembly has disclosed that it has commenced the processes of amending the law that established the State Security Network Agency code-named Amotekun Corps. It was learnt that after review of the law, it would […]
Metro & Crime

Two ex- aides of Saraki re-arraigned for money laundering

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has re-arraigned Ope Saraki, a cousin to former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and a former Commissioner for Information in Kwara State, Olatunji Oyeyemi Moronfoye, on charges bordering on abuse of office, diversion of public funds and money laundering.   The duo were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica