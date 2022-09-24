News

Kidnapping: Edo police rescue 2, disarm 1 kidnapper

The Edo State Police Command on Friday said it has rescued two kidnap victims, recovered arms and ammunition while one of the kidnappers was neutralised by men of the command in collaboration with local vigilantes. The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, in a press statement made available to journalists in Benin City, said the two victims were farmers who were kidnapped in their farmland in Obadan, Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

The statement reads in part: “As part of efforts by Edo State Police Command to sustain the ongoing fight against nefarious activities in the state, especially kidnapping, Police Operatives of the Command rescued two kidnapped victims. “Operatives of the Command on 22/09/2022 at about 0800hr while on patrol along Obadan community off Benin-Auchi road in Uhunmwonde LGA of Edo state responded to a distress call from distraught indigenes of Ago-Orio community along Benin- Lagos road that a four-man armed gang suspected to be kidnappers had taken two persons, One Samson Osegbowa ‘M’ 65 years and Stanley Peters ‘M’ 38yrs, while working on their farmland.

 

Our Reporters

Agriculture key to Nigeria’s economic survival – SMEDAN

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has recommended that the country must embrace commercial agriculture if it must survive the present economic woes. The South-East Zonal Coordinator of SMEDAN, Mr. Victor Ugwu, stated this in yesterday Enugu, capital of Enugu State during a posttraining of 160 farmers selected from 16 Agri-business […]
Fidelity Bank issues largest ticket Tier 2 local bonds in Nigeria

Fidelity Bank Plc. has successfully issued 10 years N41.21 billion in fixed rate unsecured subordinated bond at a 8.5 per cent coupon rate due in 2031, the lender has said in a statement.   According to the statement, the bond issuance, which was fully subscribed given that total investor interest and commitments in the bonds […]
CAN President donates relief materials to Benue IDPs

The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Daniel Okoh, yesterday donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue State. Okoh’s delegation from the Christ Holy Church led by Chinedu Odiokwu presented the materials to CAN Chairman Rev. Akpen Leva, who handed them over to representatives of the State Emergency […]

