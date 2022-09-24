Kidnapping: Edo police rescue 2, disarm 1 kidnapper

The Edo State Police Command on Friday said it has rescued two kidnap victims, recovered arms and ammunition while one of the kidnappers was neutralised by men of the command in collaboration with local vigilantes. The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, in a press statement made available to journalists in Benin City, said the two victims were farmers who were kidnapped in their farmland in Obadan, Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

The statement reads in part: “As part of efforts by Edo State Police Command to sustain the ongoing fight against nefarious activities in the state, especially kidnapping, Police Operatives of the Command rescued two kidnapped victims. “Operatives of the Command on 22/09/2022 at about 0800hr while on patrol along Obadan community off Benin-Auchi road in Uhunmwonde LGA of Edo state responded to a distress call from distraught indigenes of Ago-Orio community along Benin- Lagos road that a four-man armed gang suspected to be kidnappers had taken two persons, One Samson Osegbowa ‘M’ 65 years and Stanley Peters ‘M’ 38yrs, while working on their farmland.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...