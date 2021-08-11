Metro & Crime

Kidnapping: Eight regain freedom in Ekiti

Eight victims of abduction have reportedly been freed from their kidnappers in Ekiti State.

The victims, who regained their freedom included a mother and daughter who were abducted last Friday alongside Ewu Ayetoro Ekiti road while coming from an event.
The abductors reportedly killed the woman’s husband inside the vehicle, Other six abductees were also freed.

A source disclosed to journalists that they regained their freedom after payment of an undisclosed amount of ransom.

The kidnappers had demanded N50 million as ransom immediately the mother and daughter were abducted last week.

“They all regained their freedoms after payment of ransom. The payment was made on Tuesday at 2pm, while the victims were set free on that day in the evening around 8pm at Ikun Ekiti, in Moba Local Government Area of the state.

“When we went for the payment we discovered that the abductors who collected the ransom were Fulanis, dressed in blacks and faze caps, gave us warning threats. Aside the eight who were realeased after payment of ransom, four are still in captive,” said the source.

The source explained that six of the released victims are in the hospital receiving medical attention while two others have reunited with their families.

