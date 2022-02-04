Metro & Crime

Kidnapping: Evans denies collecting $420, 000 as ransom from victim’s family

Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, at an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos Friday denied kidnapping a businessman, Sylvnus Ahamonu and collecting a $420,000 ransom from his family.

Evans, who is standing trial alongside an ex-soldier, Victor Aduba, was charged on a four-count of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

The alleged Kidnap kingpin made this denial while being cross-examined by the state prosecutor, Mr Yusuf Sule.

Evans had earlier told the court that he was born on April 22, 1980 and was from Nnewi, Anambra State. He vehemently denied knowing Ahamonu prior to seeing him after his arrest.

When Sule noted that Ahamonu had identified him when he testified virtually (via the Zoom app) in court. Evans said he is easily identifiable.

“Ahamonu and Idowu Haruna (the Investigating Police Officer) could have conspired with the police.

“My pictures are everywhere, all over the world. Before my picture was everywhere, people knew who I was.

“I had a haulage and logistics business with over 30 staff and drivers in Amuwo-Odofin,” he said.

The alleged kidnap kingpin said he had made no mention of his haulage and logistics business in his statement because it was written by the police.

Responding to questions, Evans said he also did not provide medical documents proving his alleged torture by the police to the court.

 

