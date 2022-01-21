Metro & Crime

Kidnapping: Gani Adams blames police for foiling rescue initiative on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Aareonakafo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has blamed the police for foiling the proposed partnership that was aimed at securing Lagos -Ibadan Expressway. This is as the Yoruba generalissimo insisted that the growing incidents of kidnapping and killings on the road couldn’t have occurred had the police authorities allowed the partnership arrangements to sail through. Adams made this known yesterday while reacting to the prolonged attacks on travellers by bandits on the highway. Adams, who is the convener of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) stated further that the local security outfit had in a letter written to the police in September last year, requested for a partnership with the police authorities to join in the normal patrol routine along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in order to assist the police in ensuring safety and effective security along the road. “The letter was in response to the growing spate of insecurity along the road, which remains a major road in the region.

“The reason for the request is to use our strength and networks to secure the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which has remained volatile and porous, as a result of prolonged attacks, including robbery, killings and kidnapping and other social vices in the region. “The idea of seeking partnership with the police came up after series of meetings with leaders and stakeholders of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group to assist the police in securing the Southwest along Lagos -Ibadan Expressway. “The letter dated September 22, 2021 was addressed to the Commissioners of Police, Security advisers, Director, State Services(DSS) and other security operatives in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states.

Adams,also frowned at the rate of kidnappings and killings along the road,saying the group’s effort to complement the police was done in good faith,and it was targeted at nipping the activities of the bandits in the bud. “Given my position as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, I have received many calls from people that felt concerned on the recent attacks on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and I think it is time to tell the world of our efforts in securing the region.”

 

