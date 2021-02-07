News Top Stories

Kidnapping: I bought my AK-47 from soldier for N300,000 –Suspect

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City Comment(0)

A 34-year-old suspected kidnapper, Sampson Ebiowei, from Ofunama, Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, has been caught with an AK-47 rifle along with 88 rounds of ammunition, which the suspect said he bought from a soldier serving in Maidugiru, Borno State, for N300, 000.

 

Parading Ebiowei and other suspects on Friday at the Edo State Police Command in Benin City, the new Police Commissioner, Philip Ogbadu, said the Command has made some modest achievements from January 13 to February 4 that he presided over as police boss.

 

Narrating his alleged involvement in kidnapping, Ebiowei, who has three wives and four children, said he was originally captured in the Federal Government’s Amnesty Programme for repentant Niger-Delta militants, but was stopped after three months because he refused to give kickback to his uncle who had helped him. And, in anger he contacted a soldier friend serving in Maiduguri who sold the gun to him at the cost of N300, 000 along with 88 rounds of ammunition.

 

“I was captured in the Federal Government’s Amnesty Programme before, and was being paid N65,000 per month, but my uncle who helped me to get the job said he wants to be collecting N20,000 from the money. “However, because I said no, he removed my name from the programme.

 

“I had bought the gun to fight the oil companies in our place, because they have refused to give us jobs,” he said. Highlighting his achievements since arriving Benin, Ogbadu said the Command has arrested 26 suspected cultists; 17 armed robbers; 11 kidnap suspects and six murder suspects.

 

Other arrests made include five persons for assault and one person for rape. He said the Command also recovered 119 rounds of live ammunition and eight vehicles among other things.

 

According to Ogbadu, the command will collaborate with local hunters, vigilante groups, and sister agencies to bring down the rate of crime in the state.

 

“We will deploy anticrime patrols and operations around identified black spots in the state and engage in bush combing “Among other things, our town Hall Stakeholders’ Meetings have commenced and will be regularly held to review the security situations.

 

“Engagement of Community members in accordance with Community Policing Philosophy of the IGP, intelligence-led policing will be encouraged. The Command

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

INEC ready to conduct Imo North senatorial by-election, says REC

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, has expressed the preparednessof thecommission to conduct the Dec. 5 Imo North Senatorial by-election. The by-election is to be conducted to produce a replacement for the former Senator of the zone, Benjamin Uwajumogu who died in 2019. Speaking during an interaction with journalists in Owerri, […]
News Top Stories

Fulani herdsmen kill 48-year-old farmer in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen yesterday killed a 48-year-old farmer, Dayo Ibiye, in Ondo State. Ibiye, a father of seven, was killed in his farm in Ajowa community in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state. Ibiye, a cousin to the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on New Media, Gani […]
News

Senate seat: Lagos APC accuses PDP candidate of ‘WAEC certificate forgery’

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has sought for the disqualification of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for the December 5 senatorial byeelection in Lagos East, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi.   In a suit marked FHC/CS/1659/2020 filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos, through its lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), the APC alleged that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica