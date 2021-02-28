Kidnapping of school children: Anxiety heightens among parents in Abuja 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The persistent kidnapping of students in parts of the North and the rising wave of insecurity across the country is causing disquiet amongst parents whose children are in public boarding schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Though no such unfortunate incident has been recorded in the nation’s capital, but parents said the poor infrastructures and porous security around some boarding schools in many of the Abuja satellite towns, were alarming and call for serious concern.

Specifically, parents of Government Secondary school (GSS), Karshi, said they are worried that a boarding school built in an isolated location and surrounded by bushy mountains, has no perimeter fence around it for maximum security.

Investigation revealed that GSS Karshi has hundreds of students, both male and female, as boarders.

It was learnt that the contract for the perimeter fence had been awarded since 2010, but up till now, only the front part of the school has been completed with a gate, while a vast part of the back side of the premises remain open and susceptible to attack.

Mr. Jeffrey Akachukwu, one of the parents, lamented that the worst aspect of the worrisome situation, was the alleged occupation of part of the school’s land by Fulani herdsmen.

Akachukwu, who was furious that both herdsmen and farmers were allowed by the school’s authority to use the school exit gate as a thoroughfare, also expressed fears that the porosity of environment portend danger.

