Kidnapping: Plateau journalists call for fencing of schools

Journalists in Plateau State, under umbrella of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Plateau Council, have urged the state government to fence all public schools in the state as a measure to guard against the kidnap of students.
Rising from it Congress meeting with a seven-point communique, the union observed that the issue must be given priority based on the rampant cases of school kidnapping as has been witnessed in recent time, especially in the Northern part of the country.

The communique, signed and issued at the weekend by the NUJ  Secretary Mr Peter Amine, called on the various council administrations to be proactive in that direction.

“With the rise of petty crimes in some areas in the state (capital), especially, Kabong, Rukuba road, Tudun Wada, Angwan Rukuba, Bauchi road, Rikkos, the NUJ Congress called on security outfits in the state to curb the rising cases of such criminal acts.

“Congress also called on security agencies and relevant government agencies to enforce the existing ban on the operations of commercial motorcyclists and the regulation of triclyce operations within Jos and Bukuru metropolis. As the resurgence of the activities of commercial motorcyclists constitute security threat to the state.”

