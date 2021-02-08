Metro & Crime

Kidnapping: Police arrest former Care-taker Chairman in Katsina

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Katsina

Police in Katsina State have arrested a former Caretaker Chairman of Jibia Local  Government Area, Alhaji Haruna Musa Mota over alleged ties with bandits.

 

The Katsina Police Spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah has confirmed the arrest of the former chairman.

 

He added that the culprit was arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting bandits operating in the state.

 

Gambo further disclosed that the ex-caretaker chairman has already been charge to court.

 

It would be recalled that an audio recording resurfaced recently where the culprit was heard discussing with one of the bandits leaders over the abduction of Kankara students.

