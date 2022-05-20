Metro & Crime

Kidnapping: Police kill 3, arrest 2 suspects, rescue victim in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command have said its operatives killed three and arrested two suspected kidnappers and rescued a victim in a joint operation with hunters in Fufore Local Government Area of the state. DSP Suleiman Nguroji, the Command’s spokesperson, confirmed this in a statement issued yesterday in Yola. He said that the incident happened on May 17, at Samlo Hill, connecting part of Chigari and Gurin towns in the area.

“The operation, which was carried out by the Command operatives attached to Gurin Division and the Hunters at Samlo Hill, situated at a remote side of Chigari and Gurin District in Fufore Local Government, yielded another positive result. “The outcome of these successes followed up on strategy designed by the command to check cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, unlawful possession of firearms, amongst other crimes.

“The suspected kidnappers upon sighting our men engaged them in a gun duel, as a result, three of them were neutralised and two were arrested,” he stated. According to him, the operation successfully rescued a kidnapped victim, Buba Hamidu, a resident of Samlo village in Fufore Local Government Other suspects escaped with gunshot wounds, the spokesman said. He said the Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, Mr Sikiru Akande, commended the DPO Gurin division incharge of Chigari and the hunters for their efforts. Akande, he stated, charged other DPOs to be proactive in checking crime and criminality in their respective jurisdictions. The Police Commissioner assured the government and residents of the state of sustained effort to cleanse all criminal hideouts and black spots in the state. “The police boss directs OC Crack Squad to take over investigation and ensure prosecution,” he said.

 

