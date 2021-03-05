Kidnapping: Police kill suspect, rescue hotelier, 16 workers

Two of a three-man gang of kidnappers were killed during a gun duel with a team of men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Delta State. The suspects were seen op- posite the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) head office in Asaba, waiting to strike. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, yesterday said detectives raced to the scene but one of the suspects escaped during the shootout. He said: “Acting on a tipoff, our men raced there, two of them were fatally injured and later died, while others escaped. The effort of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali, to reduce crime in the state, is fast yielding results.”

Edafe said one AK47 rifle with BREECH No. 19567 and two magazines with 18 rounds of live ammunition were recovered. The PPRO said a distress call led to the rescue of 17 workers of Zion Hotel at Abraka from kidnappers. He added: “One Zion Onofighe ‘m’, a hotelier, was being attacked by gunmen at his site at Ogor, Ughelli. Patrol teams were dispatched to the scene. They engaged the hoodlums in a shootout. They rescued the hotelier and 16 workers unhurt.” Edafe said the waiting Toyota Highlander in which the hoodlums operated was recovered from the scene. He said manhunt for the fleeing suspects was ongoing

Like this: Like Loading...