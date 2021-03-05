Metro & Crime

Kidnapping: Police kill suspect, rescue hotelier, 16 workers

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Two of a three-man gang of kidnappers were killed during a gun duel with a team of men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Delta State. The suspects were seen op- posite the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) head office in Asaba, waiting to strike. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, yesterday said detectives raced to the scene but one of the suspects escaped during the shootout. He said: “Acting on a tipoff, our men raced there, two of them were fatally injured and later died, while others escaped. The effort of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali, to reduce crime in the state, is fast yielding results.”

Edafe said one AK47 rifle with BREECH No. 19567 and two magazines with 18 rounds of live ammunition were recovered. The PPRO said a distress call led to the rescue of 17 workers of Zion Hotel at Abraka from kidnappers. He added: “One Zion Onofighe ‘m’, a hotelier, was being attacked by gunmen at his site at Ogor, Ughelli. Patrol teams were dispatched to the scene. They engaged the hoodlums in a shootout. They rescued the hotelier and 16 workers unhurt.” Edafe said the waiting Toyota Highlander in which the hoodlums operated was recovered from the scene. He said manhunt for the fleeing suspects was ongoing

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: 3,000 files recovered from burnt Igbosere High Court –CJ

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Lagos State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Kazeem Alogba, said about 3,000 files had been recovered after the massive damage by hoodlums at the burnt Lagos High Court, Igbosere during the #EndSARS protest. Alogba said the state judiciary had been uploading cases on the DIL system which served as the ICT unit since 2013.   This, […]
Metro & Crime

Ex-First Bank staff jailed 98 years in Ibadan over N49m, $368,000 fraud

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has sentenced a former female staff of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Oreoluwa Adesakin, to a cumulative 98 years in prison for fraud. The convict was arraigned before Justice Muniru Olagunju and diligently prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Every Nigerian must take responsibility, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday charged all Nigerians to take responsibility as the nation joins the global community in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.     Speaking as a Guest Speaker at the virtual edition of the Lagos Leadership Conference, themed: “Leading in Extraordinary Times”, which was broadcast via ‘Plus TV […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica