Kidnapping: Police operatives arrest pastor, uncover underground cell inside church

Special operatives of the Police have arrested one pastor, Adetokunbo Adenopo over his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a delivery man.

Adenopo was among 34 other suspects, who according to the police “have been clearly and evidentially linked” to cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, car theft, unlawful possession of firearms and other sundry offences.

Presenting the suspects before journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said a total of four AK-47 rifles, 361 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition, as well as five other weapons were recovered during the separate operations.

This was as he added that “a total of well over 30 cars of different makes, majorly Toyota and Honda were stolen by some of the suspects.

“Our operatives have successfully recovered 18 out of the number.”

According to Mba, Adenopo, who is the founder of New Life Church of God in Sagamu, Ogun State, led a gang that kidnapped one Joe, who was detailed by his company, to deliver products to the men, upon an online transaction.

He said the underground cell where the kidnapped victim was held for about 10 days, was built inside the church.

While accusing the pastor-turned kidnap suspect of using “charity works” as a decoy for the alleged offence, the FPRO said the rescued victim was “injected”with a substance,which made him unconscious.

In a brief interview, the arrested pastor confessed to owning the underground cell.

He claimed that he was ordained as a pastor of a pestecostal church in Ibadan, Oyo State, but later resigned to set up his own church.

Like this: Like Loading...