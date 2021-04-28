Metro & Crime

Kidnapping: Protect students or face showdown, NANS warns Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS yesterday threatened to shut down schools in Ogun State over abduction and armed robbery attacks on students in institutions in the state. NANS gave the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration a seven-day ultimatum to address the challenges or face a showdown with the students across the state. The state NANS Chairman, Kehinde Simeon, who gave the ultimatum at a conference in Abeokuta, said the students of Gateway (ICT) Polytechnic, Sapaade and Igbesa now leave in fear of being kidnapped or robbed.

He also lamented the recent abduction of two female students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ayetoro campus. Simeon said the current rate of insecurity showed that the Abiodun administration was deficient in providing adequate security for lives and property within its jurisdiction. The NANS chairman called on the government to immediately summon all heads of security and tertiary institutions to a security meeting and proffer ways to prevent criminals from perpetrating evil on campuses. He said: “This is high time for the government at all levels to prove themselves as a friend of the masses and as a friend of the students’ constituency through decisive, strategic and holistic actions.

