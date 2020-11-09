News

Kidnapping: Rescue our pastors, members alive, TEKAN urge security agencies

Posted on

A conglomeration of  Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria known in Hausa as “Tarayyar Ekklesiyoyin Kristi A Nijeriya” (TEKAN) has called on security agencies in the country to rescue alive their pastors and members who were recently abducted in Borno State.
The TEKAN General Secretary, Rev. Moses Ebuga, in a statement in Jos on Monday, said the country is passing through one of the most trying times following insecurity and unpleasant happenings.
“We are experiencing an upsurge in killings and kidnapping of our members in various denominations that make up the TEKAN churches. This is reflected in Borno, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau states among others, where several members have been abducted including our clergy who are still under captivaty.
“We are calling the various security agencies and the Federal Government to ensure their safe release, and subsequent prosecution of the perpetrators of this evil act.”
The statement cautious political actors to be mindful of the plights of the citizens and address it holistically to strengthen peace and unity in the country

