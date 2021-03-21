Kidnapping: Teachers may embark on strike if…

…as NUT says out of school children may increase

There are indications teachers may be forced to embark on a national protest and eventually strike, if governments at all levels continue to treat the rising cases of attacks on schools, the kidnappings of students and teachers with levity.

Recall that in the last three months, students and teachers have been kidnapped from schools in Katsina, Niger, Zamfara and Kaduna states, all located in the North. Alarmed that schools in the North have become soft targets for bandits and terrorists, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has continued to raise deep concerns on the safety of its members and pupils, and the threat such actions pose to the teaching profession and the education sector as a whole.

Speaking exclusively to our correspondent, the Secretary General of the NUT, Dr. Mike Ene hinted that a national protest may be embarked upon soonest, if the situation does not get any better.

While decrying the failure of government at all levels to prioritise education, he said the neglect of education might be because it was on the concurrent list, adding that if it were not, the safe school initiative, which was launched since 2014, ought to have been put in place to ensure teachers safety.

Harping on the importance of teachers to nation building, he expressed shock over the seemingly confusion and inability of government and security agencies to address the degenerating insecurity in the country.

Ene said the Union may be forced to tow strike action, given the need to secure the lives of its members and sanctity of the profession especially in the North. He said: “It is one too many; they kidnap today. In the next 48 hours they kidnap again and if security operatives rush there they go to another location and kidnap. People are asking who is playing the ostrich

“Is it because the government does not know what to do, they can’t plan their strategies or that those who know that security is the business of everybody don’t want to talk because in every community or kindred they know each other so when there is a foreign party somebody should say something.

“NUT is highly worried, we started crying that schools have become soft targets when it was with Chibok but right now it has become a daily occurrence where they take away the pupils and the teachers.

“We have said if we cannot get protection then we have no other option than to withdraw our services because until our safety is assured, we cannot continue to put our lives on the line and our teachers put their lives on the line on a daily basis. They are the only ones you can find in all the nooks and crannies in this country and many may not even come from that locality.” The NUT scribe further tackled state governors for not making judicious use of security votes, especially in the North where a sect seems to have declared war on Western education.

“I wonder what they are looking for kidnapping teachers is it that the kidnappers do not want Western education to go in this country again or it is now the business where the rich is sponsoring the poor to risk their lives to go and kidnap so that when they come to an agreed place they keep them.

“We talk about security votes, what are these security votes, how much is it and how are they using it? Do they use it to set up vigilantes here and there?

“For instance land is not a problem in the North so you can find a school sitting on one hectare of land but you will find only two security men, probably one in the morning and the second at night, who are not armed, they just ask few questions and allow people in.

“That is not security; the kind of security we are referring to is a combination of all uniformed men including the ones hired by the state government locally, fully armed and placed in strategic places so that they can raise an alarm once they find any suspicious movement.”

