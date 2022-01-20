Kidnappings: Buhari playing the ostrich on insecurity – Afenifere

The pan Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, yesterday decried the level into which insecurity in Nigeria has fallen, particularly with the upsurge in kidnappings on the expressway in the South West. In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere said the kidnapping of seven people around Isara Remo on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway on January 17, was another evidence that governments in Ni- geria have failed in their primary duties of providing security and welfare for the people.

The group recalled that on January 8 this year, some people were reportedly kidnapped at Onigaari village on the same Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway just as some travellers, including a popular actress, narrowly escaped being kidnapped on the same road last Saturday. The statement reads: “Reports had it that some displaced terrorists in the northern part of the country led by one Belo Turji are making incursion into Yorubaland in the western part of Nigeria.” “We recall the incessant kidnapping of, and attacks on, innocent people in Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti States.

We also recall the sacking of certain villages in Imeko area of Ogun State last week. “These are unacceptable and must be stopped forthwith by all means. The lamentations by Governors of Niger, Zamfara, Benue, Nasarawa, Borno, Kaduna, Sokoto and Katsina States on how terrorists seem to be dictating the pace in their areas ought to serve as a wake-up call for the governments and the security agencies.”

