Kidnappings, Killing in Ogbomoso: Oyo residents stage peaceful sensitisation rally

…call for govt’s proactive action

Residents of Ogbomoso town in Oyo State Monday staged a peaceful sensitization rally to call the attention of government to the increasing state of insecurity in the town, sequel to the kidnapping and murder of an hotelier, Mr Gbenga Owolabi, and Rachael Opadele, a 500-level student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), and two other persons last week.

Gbenga Owolabi, a United States of America-based hotelier was abducted with Rachael and after collection of N5 million ransom, the kidnappers still killed them, thus sparking the protest.

The peaceful protest, which was championed by the Ogbomoso Consultative Council and Ogbomoso Community Youth Forum started at Takie Square, Ogbomoso, and moved round the town and later converged on Soun Ogunlola Hall.

A former military governor of Oyo, Major General Oladayo Popoola (rtd); Justice Afolabi Adeniran (rtd) and Dr Saka Balogun had been in the vanguard of finding a solution to the incessant security challenge in the town.

Some of the protesters displayed placards with various inscriptions such as: “Come to our rescue before we start self-defence”; “allow us to defend ourselves”; “the last kidnapping must be the last” and “kidnapping: We must not continue like this”.

At the rally, traditionalists, members of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Agbekoya, Vigilante and other groups said they were ready to give it whatever it takes to stop the criminal activities in Ogbomoso and its environs.

