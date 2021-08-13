Kidnappings: ‘Use commissioner’s rescue tactics to free Islamiyya children, others’- PDP tells Gov Sani Bello

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has said it is good news that the Information Commissioner, Mohammed Sani Idris has been freed from the bandits.

The Commissioner was released on Thursday night by 9.30 around Suleja where he declared forgiveness for his abductors.

But the PDP in a statement, signed by its Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji, urged Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to employ similar tactics to rescue the Tegina Islammiyya 136 kidnapped children and others who have been held captive for over two months in the state.

According to Beji: “We, in the PDP value and see all lives as equal and wish all persons, children, women, poor or rich, commissioner or cleaner to be given maximum state protection as that is what a responsible government does.

“We were eye witnesses to American government sending elite forces to Nigeria, flying over 20 hours with full military might, just to rescue its citizen from the clutches of terrorists, same attention and alacrity should be given to not just a kidnapped commissioner but all citizens especially the poor children of Tegina.”

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by a member of the family, Ado Ada, it was claimed that the Commissioner’s release was wholly the family’s efforts and that no ransom was paid.

Like this: Like Loading...