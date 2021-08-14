News

Kidnappings: Use similar tactics for commissioner’s rescue to release 136 Islamiyya children, others, PDP tells Gov Bello

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State said it is good news that the Information Commissioner, Mohammed Sani Idris, has been rescued from the den of kidnappers. The party, however, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Tanko Beji, urged Bello to employ simi-lar tactics to rescue the Tegina Islammiyya 136 kidnapped children and others who have been held captive for over two months. According to Beji: “We in the PDP value and see all lives as equal and wished all persons, children, women, poor or rich, commissioner or cleaner to be given maximum state protection as that is what a responsible government does. “We were eye witnesses to American government sending elite forces to Nigeria, flying over 20 hours with every military might, just to rescue its citizen from the clutches of terrorists, same attention and alacrity should be given to not just a kidnapped commissioner but all citizens especially poor children of Tegina.” It will be recalled that the commissioner regained his freedom on Thursday night.

In a statement issued by a member of his family, Ado Ada, it was claimed that the commissioner’s release was wholly the family’s efforts and that no ransom was paid. While praying that the 136 Islamiyya children return soonest and safely, the PDP chairman urged the commissioner for Information and Strategy to seek medical attention so as to enable him return back to his desk.

