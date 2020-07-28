Kidney dysfunction raises risk for premature births

Researchers in Canada said that women with pre-pregnancy kidney dysfunction, especially women with chronic kidney disease, are at increased risk of preterm (premature) birth and other complications. These are the results of a new research published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ). Preterm is defined as babies born alive before 37 weeks of pregnancy are completed. Preterm birth before 37 weeks’ gestation occurs in six per cent to 11 per cent of viable pregnancies and is the leading cause of infant death.

Study authors, Dr. Ziv Harel, St. Michael’s Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, and his colleagues, said, “The timely recognition of prepregnancy kidney dysfunction has several potential benefits, including informed counseling about the risk of adverse perinatal outcomes, closer monitoring of mother and fetus in pregnancy and potential use of acetylsalicylic acid to prevent preeclampsia. Aspirin or acetylsalicylic acid (acetosal) is a drug in the family of salicylates, often used as an analgesic (against minor pains and aches), antipyretic (against fever).

Previous research on this topic has been inconsistent, and the sample sizes of studies have often been small. In the current study, the authors suggested that measuring some women’s serum creatinine before pregnancy may provide clinicians a novel way to assess the risk of preterm birth.

Creatinine is a waste product produced by muscles from the breakdown of a compound called creatine. Creatinine is removed from the body by the kidneys, which filter almost all of it from the blood and release it into the urine. This test measures the amount of creatinine in the blood and/ or urine.

The study involved almost 56,000 pregnancies in Ontario, Canada and there was a nine per cent rate of preterm birth before 37 weeks’ gestation in women with kidney dysfunction compared with seven per cent in women with normal kidney function.

The mean maternal age was 30.7 years, 26 per cent were non-White, and 46 per cent were pregnant with their first child. The risk of severe preterm birth at or before 32 weeks was about doubled in women with kidney dysfunction. However, of all the preterm births, 57 per cent (2,255) were initiated by the health care provider and the remaining 43 per cent (1,701) were spontaneous, the ‘Medical Xpress’ reported.

“Given that measurement of serum creatinine is a readily available and inexpensive blood test, there may be a role for screening potentially high-risk women for kidney dysfunction either before conception or in the first half of pregnancy,” they concluded

