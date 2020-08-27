Metro & Crime

Kidney failure: ‘Don’t let our son die’ –Family of physics’ graduate cries out

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

The family of Ameh Samson, a young graduate of physics has cried out to the Benue State government, philanthropists and humanitarian workers to come to the aid of their son who is currently down with renal failure to die.
Samson, a native of Orokam in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state, is the only son of his aged and sick parents who reside in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.
The 29-year-old man, who graduated with Second Class Upper Division in Physics in 2018 and finished his NYSC in March 2019, is currently very sick with chronic kidney disease which started immediately after his NYSC last year.
Samson’s family, in a statement said the young man needs an urgent kidney transplant.
“We have spent all we had on him in Primus and Alliance hospital Abuja.
Doctors said he needs an urgent kidney transplant.
“We have spent all we had on his medications and dialysis already.
“No money for dialysis again. We are currently at home in Makurdi. He is supposed to carry out dialysis three times in a week but we can’t even afford the bill once in a week again due to lack of funds,” they said.
According to the family, the amount required for the transplant is N12 million saying they don’t have that kind of money.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Plateau to kick start recruitment of 17,000 unskilled youths

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Plateau State Chairman on Federal Government Public Works Selection Committee Hon. Rufus Bature has disclosed that the committee is set to embark on a tour around the 17 local government areas of the state to identify and recruit participants into the Federal Government programme. He said 17,000 unskilled workers are going to be recruited […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged diversion of N300m Kwara LGs’ funds: Probe panel begins sitting

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Retired Justice Mathew Adewara-led panel of inquiry into the alleged diversion of N300 million monthly from local government funds in Kwara State has begun sitting in Ilorin, the state capital. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had penultimate Tuesday inaugurated the panel of inquiry to investigate allegations that his administration was diverting N300m of Local government funds […]
Metro & Crime

Unpaid arrears: Protesting College staff, pensioners clash with Edo Govt. House security operatives

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cajetan Mmuta, Benin Staff and pensioners of the College of Education, otherwise known as Tayo Akpata University of Education, Ekiadolor, Wednesday clashed with security officers attached to the Government House in Benin, the Edo State capital, following  a peaceful protest. The aggrieved workers, dressed in black attires, had protested over the state government’s failure to pay […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: