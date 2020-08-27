Kidney failure: ‘Don’t let our son die’ –Family of physics’ graduate cries out

The family of Ameh Samson, a young graduate of physics has cried out to the Benue State government, philanthropists and humanitarian workers to come to the aid of their son who is currently down with renal failure to die.

Samson, a native of Orokam in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state, is the only son of his aged and sick parents who reside in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

The 29-year-old man, who graduated with Second Class Upper Division in Physics in 2018 and finished his NYSC in March 2019, is currently very sick with chronic kidney disease which started immediately after his NYSC last year.

Samson’s family, in a statement said the young man needs an urgent kidney transplant.

“We have spent all we had on him in Primus and Alliance hospital Abuja.

Doctors said he needs an urgent kidney transplant.

“We have spent all we had on his medications and dialysis already.

“No money for dialysis again. We are currently at home in Makurdi. He is supposed to carry out dialysis three times in a week but we can’t even afford the bill once in a week again due to lack of funds,” they said.

According to the family, the amount required for the transplant is N12 million saying they don’t have that kind of money.

