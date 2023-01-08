Kidney failure: Female journalist seeks financial assistance

A female journalist, Jennifer Nwosu, Publisher Sky Newspaper and online news skynewsline.com, has asked well meaning and public spirited Nigerians to come to the aid of her Sister Chinyere Nwosu, who has been down with kidney failure and needs to undergo kidney transplant.

For the past six months, Nwosu Nwaorgu family has been battling to save the life of their sister Chinyere, who has been undergoing treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta.

Jeniffer said the cry to the public for assistance became inevitable as they have spent all their life savings on Chinyere who had been undergoing dialysis.

She said: “Recently the doctor advised that she goes for kidney transplant due to the two kidneys which had gone bad.

“It is due to this that we are reaching out to public spirited and kind Nigerians to come to assist us in seeing that Chinyere gets back to life.

She can be reached at FMC Ebute, Lagos or her residence at 721 Road opposite H

Close, Block 8, flat 15 or on 08032413038.

Also her account details are: Nwosu Jane Chinyere, Guarantee Trust Bank, 0699586060.

