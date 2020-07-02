Health

Kidney failure lady seeks N10m for transplant

A 37-years-old lady, Miss Hannah Odigie, who has chronic kidney failure for the past two years needs N10 million for kidney transplant.
Odigie is appealing to Nigerians, government officials and organisations to come to her aide, as she is suffering and is in pains.
According to the lady, she really can’t explain the cause of the sickness that kept her on bed for two years now.

Coordinator, Solomon for Jesus foundation, a global Non governmental organisation that has been supporting her dialysis, Pastor Sunday Solomon, said at this point they want to solicit for the patient for support.

He said that the financial support would enable Odigie to undergo her kidney transplant at Saint Nicolas Hospital Lagos this month.
The Coordinator, appealed to anyone who wants to volunteer to sponsor the patient bill should call them, so they can provide hospital account details.
Her account number, is Hannah Odigie
0077058295, Sterling Bank

