Kidney failure patient seeks N15m for transplant surgery

…appeals for financial assistance from Sanwo-Olu, Fayemi

An engineer Mr. Olanrewaju Amos Olofinsua, 40, from Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area, Ekiti State is in dire need of N12 million to fund a kidney transplant surgery. Before now, Olofinsua, a father of three was up and doing until he started to see some strange symptoms which led to his being hospitalised and later diagnosed with kidney failure.

This has however consigned him to sick bed and a whooping N45, 000 is being spent daily on his dialysis. As the bread winner of the family, this has affected him, the wife as well as the children so much and has put an abrupt end to the children’s education. His wife, Mrs. Akuuna Olofinsua and siblings have since been running around to save her husband. The appeal is going to Nigerians to please help in their little way to bring Olofinsua back to his feet.

“I’m begging Nigerians to please assist me; my young family has been so affected since I have been bedridden. No source of income to feed my once happy family. I never envisaged this. I’m just appealing to Nigerians to help in their own little way so I can stand on my feet again.” Olofinsua said amidst tears.

“My special appeal goes to our able governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who has been there assisting people to please look my way; I’m dying and I know with God and the help of good people like him, I’m going to survive this. “Also the governor of my state, Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State should please not ignore me at this crucial time, I know him to be a very generous man who will never turn deaf ears to his people.” Mrs. Olofinsua also lamented about the exorbitant bill spent on her husband’s treatment: “We spend at least N45, 000 on each session of dialysis and he does thrice or twice in week as our strength carries us.

“So, in a week, we spend at least N120, 000-150,000 on dialysis every week. This is beyond us and that is why we are begging the executive governors of Lagos and Ekiti states to please come to our aid.” When asked if he has also contacted any prominent Nigerian, Olanrewaju said many people have been contacted but are just waiting for their responses as promised. Olanrewaju can be reached via this account details: Olofinsua Olanrewaju Amos, 0164153735, GT Bank and his telephone contact, 08033864135 while his wife can be reached on 08030989082.

