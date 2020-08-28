Metro & Crime

Kidney failure: Save our son's life, family begs Benue govt

Family of Ameh Samson, a young graduate of Physics, has cried out to the Benue State government, philanthropists and others to save the life of their son who is currently down with renal failure. Samson, a native of Orokam in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state, is the only son of his aged and sick parents who reside in Otukpo Local Government Area.

The 29-year-old man, who graduated with a Second Class Upper Division in Physics in 2018 and completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in March 2019, is currently down with chronic kidney disease which started immediately after his NYSC last year. Samson’s family said in a statement that the young man needed an urgent kidney transplant.

“We have spent all we had on him in Primus and Alliance Hospital, Abuja. Doctors said he needs urgent kidney transplant. “We have spent all we had on his medications and dialysis already. “No money for dialysis again. We are currently at home located at No. 8 Otukpa Close, High Level in Makurdi.

“He is supposed to carry out dialysis three times in a week but we can’t even afford the bill once in a week again due to lack of funds.” According to the family, the amount required for the transplant is N12 million but they don’t have that kind of money.

