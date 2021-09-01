Kienka faces Emerhem at Zenith Bank Tennis tourney

The annual Zenith Bank Tennis competition, which started on Monday at the Ikoyi Club was full of fun with some top level performances from the players. The competition continues today with defending champion of the men’s singles, Godwin Kienka, taking on Ebenezer Emerhem who defeated Stephen Ezeagu in the first round on Monday. Kienka emerged the champion in the last edition staged in 2019. 2020 edition failed to hold due to the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 Pandemic across the world. In the Super Veterian Singles 70s, Innocent Ihebuzor will be up against Kenny Sobamowo while Fso Ugboma plays against Chris Akpunohi. In the Ladies Singles, it will be a battle of supremacy between Areje Adegoke and Effiong Ejehi while Eniora Oshiga play against Florence Mandela.

