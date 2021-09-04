Sports

Kienka set to defend title as Zenith Bank Tennis ends today

Defending champion of the annual Zenith Bank Tennis Championship, Godwin Kienka, is set to defend his title won two years ago as he face off with Edet Akpaso in the final of the Men’s Veterans semifinals of the 2021 edition of the annual Zenith Bank Tennis competition at the Ikoyi club, Lagos. To get to the final, Kienka walked over Olaleye Olowe to set a final battle against Edet Akpaso, who defeated Ebhohimen Eboigbe 6/4, 6/0. The Men’s Singles A final will be a battle between Chiwete Njokanma, who defeated Rume Dubre, 6/4, 6/1. In the Singles B final, Bola Ayorinde will be up against Sesan Dada as as both secured a semifinal victories against Dele Oshiga (4/6, 6/1 Scratch) and M. Morang (6/2, 6/1) respectively.

The Men’s Super Veterian semifinals will be contested by Innocent Ihebuzor who like Kienka worked over Chris Akpunonu in the first semifinal as Walter Jibunoh won against Adesuyi Olateru – Olagbegi 6/4, 6/4 to get to the final. Julie Kpamor, who defeated Ejehi Effiong in the first semifinal 6/0, 6/2, will be taking on Maryann Chuks, the conqueror of Eniora Oshiga for a place in history as the 2021 champion of the Ladies singles.

It would be recalled that the competition failed to hold in the year 2020 after the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 Pandemic across the world. According to the Tournament Director, Mr Ekene Nwaokolo, fans, friends and other club members have all been enjoying themselves since the start of the competition. He however called on the members to look forward to a mouthwatering final as he described everyone who took part in the tournament as winners.

Our Reporters

