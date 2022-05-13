Kienka’s new book for launch in Abuja

A very timely book, “Sports in Nigeria – Going Round in Circles” is set for launch in Abuja at 4 pm on Friday, May 13 at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja. The 404-page book, the third written by Godwin Kienka, director of the International Tennis Academy (ITA), captures the major works of Commissions, Committees and White Papers that have been ignored by the sports bureaucrats and administrators but more importantly exposes the reasons why Nigeria has not translated potential to results.

As the author puts it: ”Anyone and everyone who has wondered why Nigeria with its enormous potential in sports has been unable to go from potentialtoresultswillfindtheanswer after diligently reading this book.” Godwin Kienka was a former sports correspondent and features writer with the News Agency of Nigeria and later a sports columnist with the Guardian. He was also publisher and editor of the global award winning Tennis Africa Magazine and had garnered a whole lot of experience and exposure covering sports events all over the world.

He set up the ITA in 1987 and produced many champions for Nigeria with many of them going to America to study on college scholarships. During this time, he became the first black African to qualify as an international tennis official and worked for the ITF and ATP officiating in tennis events all over the world. It is this body of knowledge that drives his passion for sports development in Nigeria.

