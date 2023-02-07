Kigali to host Giants of Africa Festival

The inaugural ‘Giants of Africa Festival’, which is in honour of the former South Africa president, late Nelson Mandela, will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, from August 13 to 19. The week-long celebration of basketball, education, culture, and entertainment will unite more than 250 youth from 16 of the countries that the foundation has visited across Africa.

The festival will use basketball as the tool to educate and empower African youth to dream big. Programme highlights include an opening ceremony celebration, an educational forum on International Youth Day bringing together over 2,000 Rwandan youth and a closing concert, all at the BK Arena.

Celebrating the occasion of its 20th anniversary, Giants of Africa, a not-for-profit dedicated to enriching the lives of African youth through sports, and its co-founder Masai Ujiri, Vice-Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors, recently announced worldwide events taking place throughout the year in celebration.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...