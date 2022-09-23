Sports

Kigigha leads as Gulder/Maltina African individual chess tourney hits half-way

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Nigerian Champion and FIDE Master Bomo Kigigha is the rave of the moment at the ongoing African Individual Chess Championship in Lekki Nigeria after a brilliant show against the pack of top-rated players at the event. Kigigha, a veteran of several International tournaments, gave the Nigerian chess community a lot to cheer at the end of round four. A round that shows that Nigerians are fighting and standing tall among African top masters. A round that builds the confidence of the Nigerian players, as well as followers. Backed with the strong sponsorship by Gulder and Maltina nourishing drink but as the top players battled to a draw, Madagascar’s maestro, International Master Fy Rakotomaharo, struck down his first grandmaster of the tournament in a brilliant fashion. However, in the West Africa battle for supremacy between the West Africa Chess Champion, International Master Mariano Ortega and Nigeria’s former National Champion, Fide Master Bomo Kigigha, the Nigerian came out on top.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Victory over USA, morale booster for D’Tigers – Oyedeji

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Adefeso tips team for podium finish in Tokyo   Former national team captain, Olumide Oyedeji, has said that the performance of the country’s basketball team, the D’Tigers in the ongoing fournation meet will serve as a morale booster ahead of the fast approaching Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020.   Speaking with our correspondent on the telephone, […]
Sports

EPL: Man City made to wait for title by Chelsea, Liverpool boost top-four hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

*Guardiola down plays Aguero’s fluffed penalty Hundreds of Manchester City fans gathered outside the Etihand Stadium for a Premier League title celebration that proved premature as Chelsea ruined the script with a last-minute 2-1 victory on Saturday. City manager Pep Guardiola left out a host of first-team regulars for a game regarded as a dress […]
Sports

Ligue 1: Mbappe gives PSG late win over Rennes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kylian Mbappe scored an injury-time winner as Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for their Champions League showdown with Real Madrid by beating Rennes 1-0 in Ligue 1 on Friday. Mbappe fired home from a Lionel Messi assist in the third minute of added time at the Parc des Princes having earlier seen a deflected strike […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica