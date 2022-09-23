Kigigha leads as Gulder/Maltina African individual chess tourney hits half-way

Former Nigerian Champion and FIDE Master Bomo Kigigha is the rave of the moment at the ongoing African Individual Chess Championship in Lekki Nigeria after a brilliant show against the pack of top-rated players at the event. Kigigha, a veteran of several International tournaments, gave the Nigerian chess community a lot to cheer at the end of round four. A round that shows that Nigerians are fighting and standing tall among African top masters. A round that builds the confidence of the Nigerian players, as well as followers. Backed with the strong sponsorship by Gulder and Maltina nourishing drink but as the top players battled to a draw, Madagascar’s maestro, International Master Fy Rakotomaharo, struck down his first grandmaster of the tournament in a brilliant fashion. However, in the West Africa battle for supremacy between the West Africa Chess Champion, International Master Mariano Ortega and Nigeria’s former National Champion, Fide Master Bomo Kigigha, the Nigerian came out on top.
