Kiki Mordi, Temi Mwale, others wins MTV EMA Generation Change Award

Kiki Mordi, and four other fearless women have been honour MTV International with the “2020 MTV EMA Generation Change Award” for their powerful work on the frontlines of the fight for racial and social justice across the world. The “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” elevates and empowers original young activists who are transforming the globe and will be presented by Leigh- Anne Pinnock of popular girl group Little Mix during the 2020 MTV EMA “pre-game” show on November 8th. Speaking on the recognition, Kiki Mordi said: “I’m so proud and inspired by the way young people are showing up in Nigeria to defend their lives and right to exist in the fight to end SARS.

This EMA award, to me, presents a glimmer of hope that the work that we do in our small spaces will make big changes all over the world. If you can make your voice count when you have the attention of one person, you can hold the world spellbound.” Commenting on the award, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa said: “This year has been an extremely challenging one for many and in the face of these challenges I am inspired to see that youth activism is alive and driving meaningful change.

This year we celebrate five incredible women from all over the world for their phenomenal work towards advancing racial and social justice. “I am especially proud of our Nigerian honouree Kiki Mordi, whose work at the forefront of the #EndSARS movement has highlighted the injustices of police brutality.

We look forward to celebrating more changemakers at the MTV EMAs.” In addition to amplifying the voices of five female activists, MTV commissioned artist Azarra Amoy to transform each of the Generation Change winners’ MTV EMA trophies into one-of-a-kind pieces of art to further uplift the awardees.

Like this: Like Loading...