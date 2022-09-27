Metro & Crime

…kill 3, kidnap 22 in Birnin Gwari

The Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Kaduna State, has again cried out over attacks on Gwari community members.

 

The union alleged that bandits killed three persons and kidnapped 22 others in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by the Chairman of BEPU, Ishaq Usman Kasai, the union expressed pains over the constant killing and abduction of locals in Birni Gwari LGA this farming season. He said farmers are the target of the bandits as they are being attacked in their farms.

 

Giving details of the recent at-  tack in a statement, Kasai noted that on Saturday, September 24, 2022 around 7:30pm, the armed bandits invaded Hayin Gada of Damari Community in Kazage ward and killed 2 locals; Sanusi Zubairu and Kabiru Zubairu and kidnapped 12 persons.

He added that the bandits also looted some food items in some shops in the same community during the abduction, adding that on the same Saturday, another group of armed bandits killed 1 and kidnapped 6 persons at a farm centre located around Birnin- Gwari/Kaduna Road.

The statement said, “BEPU observes with serious concern the way the armed bandits continued  to invade various communities and loot goods at shops unchallenged.”

 

It said the bandits also kidnapped four others at Dajin Jangali and seized 3 motorcycles (Bajaj Model) from farmers at the Kamfanin Doka area.

The Union, however, said it will not relent in its continuous call on relevant authorities to intensify efforts to combat terrorist activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA, especially at this early crop harvesting period.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige was not available to confirm the alleged killings.

 

