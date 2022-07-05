Metro & Crime

…kill 4 farmers, abduct 18-year-old girl in Sokoto

Posted on

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed an attack on a farming community close to Gandi District of Rabah Local Government Area where over four persons were killed by suspected terrorists. This is even as it was also revealed that an 18 year-old-girl was abducted during the attack that took place in broad day light. Farmers in the state have continued to raise concern over the incessant attacks on them and their farm lands by insurgents this rainy season across the  state. However, the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Sanusi Abubakar confirmed to newsmen that the assailants attacked the farmers on Saturday in their farms with dangerous  weapons and in the process four persons were killed. DSP Abubakar also stated that the Divisional Police Officer of Rabah in his situation report also revealed that an 18-old-girl was abducted during the attack

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

