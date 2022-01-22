News Top Stories

‘Kill the bastard’, dad of murdered pupil demands justice

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

There was a mild drama at the Kano Police Command as the principal suspect in the killings of five-year-girl, Hanifa Abubakar, was paraded while her Father Abubakar Abdulsalam in tears called for his immediate prosecution. Abdulsalam said while crying, “kill this bastard now, please don’t spare him, please I beg you in the name of Allah”.

Meanwhile, the private school, Noble Kids Academy, at Kwanar Dakata, in the Nasarawa Local Government Area, has been closed by the Kano State government. The state government ordered the immediate closure of the school as this was where the body of an abducted girl, Hanifa Abubakar, was buried by the suspects.

The State Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Kiru, announced the closure of the school in a statement after policemen discovered the corpse of the victim buried in the private school. This is even as more revelations surrounding the death of Hanifa Abubakar emerged as the principal suspect, Abdulmalik Tanko, said he killed the innocent girl with N100 rat poison. Abdulmalik, who claimed he was the proprietor of the school, said he killed the girl owing to his financial constraints as he was indebted to the owner of the structure, which housed the school. Tanko made the confession when he was paraded before newsmen at the Bompai Police headquarters on Friday. According to the suspect, he demanded a ransom of N6 million but was paid N100,000, which, he claimed, was used to settle his teachers.

 

