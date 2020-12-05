News Top Stories

killed, many injured as robbers invade New Benin market in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Therewaspandemoniumyesterday evening at the popular New Benin Market in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, as suspected armed robbers invaded the area and shot sporadically into the air. Eyewitness account said the robbers had on arrival swooped on traders and market women and dispossessed them of cash and other valuables. By the time the dust died down, three persons were gunned down in the process. Several shops belonging to Igbo traders were robbed and looted in the ever busy commercial area.

Most traders, whose shops were located along Mission road area of the market were not spared even as market women and road side traders scampered for safety during the melee. The heavily armed men who stormed the area in a commando style had opened fire to scare the people as they had a field day to operate in the area unchallenged. However, some traders who braved the tensed situation in conjunction with the police gave the robbers a hot chase.

The fleeing robbers, sensing further danger opened fire on anybody on sight and killed two persons on the spot and wounding several others. A middle aged girl who was also shot on the spot is said to be on a danger list as an undisclosed hospital as at the time of this report. The hoodlums were said to have escaped through the New Lagos road end of New Benin. Traders and motorists were said to have scampered for safety as the bandits shot sporadically as they flee.

