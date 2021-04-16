Killer drinks: 10 die, 400 hospitalised in Kano

At least 10 people have died, while 400 are on admission in Kano State after they consumed ‘killer drinks’. The state Commissioner for Health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, disclosed this in a video made available yesterday to journalists in Kano. The commissioner explained that over 50 people were currently undergoing kidney treatment in government hospitals.

Tsanyawa cautioned residents on consumption of juices during the Ramadan to avoid “catastrophic consequences”. He said: “As you are aware, the Ministry of Health had in the recent past announced the outbreak of a strange disease traceable to the consumption of substandard juices. The consumption of these fake and substandard products has telling effects on the kidney and vital organs of the body. “Due to excessive heat that coincides with Ramadan, there are possibilities of urge for high patronage of juices; I want to use this opportunity to caution residents to be on the watch out.”

Kano has in the last couple of weeks been battling with an outbreak of a strange disease which has stretched the health challenges of the state. Yesterday’s update by the commissioner came on the heels of the arrest in Kano of suspects behind the killer drinks by the National Agency for Food, Drug and Administration and Control (NAFDAC). Last week, NAFDAC explained that it found out that the chemical added to the killer flavoured drink which led to the death of three people earlier in the state contained ‘Hyroxylamine,’ used for terrorism. The agency said all the merchants of the deadly chemicals and additives had been apprehended while further investigations continued.

The NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, had in a statement last week which was signed by the agency’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, warned Nigerians against adding chemicals and additives to food and drinks to enhance the taste.

